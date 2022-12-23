“Kuchh Sahi kapde pahno yaar” netizens react to the dressing sense of Disha Patani for a latest event

MUMBAI : Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the actress which are winning the hearts of the fans. She is known for her fashion sense and her fitness, and also for her sizzling dance numbers. She is definitely one of the major head turners from the Bollywood industry.

Recently, actress Disha Patani posted a video which has been grabbing the fans attention and setting the internet on fire. The video shows her attending a birthday bash looking absolutely stunning. She is looking extremely hot in this outfit of hers and fans cannot keep calm and are showering her with lots of love and appreciation. But some people are not happy with her outfit and are trolling her for various reasons.



Many people are commenting and asking why she broke up with Tiger Shroff, and who is this new guy appearing with her everywhere. Whereas, many others are commenting on her dressing sense saying that ‘kuch accha he pahan leti’.

What are your views on these comments from the side of the netizens for the actress Disha Patani with regards to her dressing sense? Do let us know in the comment section below.

