“Kuchh Sahi kapde pahno yaar” netizens react to the dressing sense of Disha Patani for a latest event

Disha Patani is getting some mixed to negative responses for her dressing at a recent event. Check out the comments below.  
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 12:11
movie_image: 
“Kuchh Sahi kapde pahno yaar” netizens reacts to the dressing sense of Disha Patani for a latest event

MUMBAI : Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the actress which are winning the hearts of the fans. She is known for her fashion sense and her fitness, and also for her sizzling dance numbers. She is definitely one of the major head turners from the Bollywood industry.

 

Recently, actress Disha Patani posted a video which has been grabbing the fans attention and setting the internet on fire. The video shows her attending a birthday bash looking absolutely stunning. She is looking extremely hot in this outfit of hers and fans cannot keep calm and are showering her with lots of love and appreciation. But some people are not happy with her outfit and are trolling her for various reasons.


ALSO READ –  Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Bholaa

Many people are commenting and asking why she broke up with Tiger Shroff, and who is this new guy appearing with her everywhere. Whereas, many others are commenting on her dressing sense saying that ‘kuch accha he pahan leti’.
What are your views on these comments from the side of the netizens for the actress Disha Patani with regards to her dressing sense? Do let us know in the comment section below.
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar


ALSO READ –  Cirkus: Runtime of 2 hours 18 minutes and 19 actors; will Rohit Shetty’s directorial do justice to all the talented actors?

 

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL TOGER SHROFF Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 12:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow