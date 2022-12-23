“Kuchh Sahi kapde pahno yaar” netizens reacts to the dressing sense of Disha Patani for a latest event

MUMBAI : Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress which are winning the hearts of the fans. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known not only for her fashion and fitness but also for her sizzling dance numbers.

This latest video of actress Disha Patani is grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire as she was spotted attending a birthday bash, no doubt the actress is looking supremely hot and the fans are not keeping calm but are showing all the love towards her, but there a few people who are not at all appreciating the dress of the actress and trolling her for different reasons



As we can see these comments many people are commenting and saying that why she did she broke up with Tiger Shroff, and who is this new guy who is appearing with her every time and everywhere, whereas many people are commenting on her dressing sense saying that ‘kuch accha he pahan Leti’

What are your views on these comments from the side of the netizens for the actress Disha Patani with regards to her dressing sense, do let us know in the comment section below.

