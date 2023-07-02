Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”

The new song titled Kudiyee Ni Teri from Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee will be out soon, and the teaser of the track has been released. Well, it’s a recreated version, and netizens are not happy about it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 15:14
movie_image: 
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”

MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together on the big screen in the movie Selfiee. The film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence, and a few days ago, the first song of the movie titled Main Khiladi was released. Well, it was the recreated version of the old track Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and it received a mixed response.

Now, one more song from Selfiee will be released soon. The track, which is titled Kudiyee Ni Teri, features Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur, and the teaser of the song was released today.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar dances to 'Main Khiladi' on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay took to Twitter to share the teaser. He tweeted, “This rocked my vibe…and now it’s coming your way. Ready to rock with #KudiyeeNiTeri ? Song drops 9th Feb.”

While Akshay and Mrunal’s fans are excited to see them on the big screens together, other netizens are not happy with the song as this one is also a recreated version. The original song was composed and sung by The PropheC and was released five years ago. The recreated version is sung by The PropheC, but its music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

A netizen tweeted, “Movie bhi remake Concept v remake 1st song v remake 2nd song v remake Aane wali har chiz remake hi hone wali”. Another Twitter wrote, “Akshay and Tanishq Bagchi for god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's Music.” One more netizen tweeted, “Why ruining the original song #Akki #ThePropheC my all time favourite.” Check out the tweets below.

Do you think that Kudiyee Ni Teri will turn out to be a good recreated version? Let us know in the comments below.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It is slated to release on 24th February 2023.

Also Read: “I was about to make a movie but Akshay Kumar came with the same subject, so I had to back out” - Rajkumar Santoshi

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kudiyee Ni Teri Akshay Kumar Selfiee Emraan Hashmi Nushrratt Bharuccha Diana Penty Mrunal Thakur Raj Mehta Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 15:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years,...
Check out These hot looks of Pishachini fame Harsh Rajput
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time we have our eyes set on some of...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
MUMBAI :A few hours ago, videos of band, horse and the baaraat decorations entering Suryagarh, Jaisalmer had made it to...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav will get emotional when Abhir will hold his hand and call him Mamu
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
“Why exposing on the beach” Netizens trolls Nora Fatehi on her latest video
“Why exposing on the beach” - Netizens troll Nora Fatehi on her latest video
Sexy! Aakrosh and Bittu Boss actress Amita Pathak is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Aakrosh and Bittu Boss actress Amita Pathak is too hot to handle in these pictures
Imran Khan is rumouredly dating Lekha Washington? Here's all you need to know about her
Imran Khan is rumouredly dating Lekha Washington? Here's all you need to know about her
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!