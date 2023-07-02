Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”

MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together on the big screen in the movie Selfiee. The film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence, and a few days ago, the first song of the movie titled Main Khiladi was released. Well, it was the recreated version of the old track Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and it received a mixed response.

Now, one more song from Selfiee will be released soon. The track, which is titled Kudiyee Ni Teri, features Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur, and the teaser of the song was released today.

Akshay took to Twitter to share the teaser. He tweeted, “This rocked my vibe…and now it’s coming your way. Ready to rock with #KudiyeeNiTeri ? Song drops 9th Feb.”

This rocked my vibe…and now it’s coming your way. Ready to rock with #KudiyeeNiTeri ?

Song drops 9th Feb.https://t.co/w1xAjelJby#Selfiee in cinemas, on 24th Feb. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2023

While Akshay and Mrunal’s fans are excited to see them on the big screens together, other netizens are not happy with the song as this one is also a recreated version. The original song was composed and sung by The PropheC and was released five years ago. The recreated version is sung by The PropheC, but its music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

A netizen tweeted, “Movie bhi remake Concept v remake 1st song v remake 2nd song v remake Aane wali har chiz remake hi hone wali”. Another Twitter wrote, “Akshay and Tanishq Bagchi for god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's Music.” One more netizen tweeted, “Why ruining the original song #Akki #ThePropheC my all time favourite.” Check out the tweets below.

Do you think that Kudiyee Ni Teri will turn out to be a good recreated version? Let us know in the comments below.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It is slated to release on 24th February 2023.

