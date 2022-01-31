Kudos! Actress Shraddha Kapoor wins millions of hearts by taking a rickshaw ride like a normal person

MUMBAI : Even after giving several successful films, Shraddha Kapoor is still known for her simple girl portrayal of Aarohi from 'Aashiqui 2.' Well, it seems like she's much like Aarohi in real life too. Shraddha loves to spend her weekend like a true Mumbaikar, going all out, steeping away from the flashlights, and taking an auto-rickshaw ride.

Shraddha looks mysteriously gorgeous in large specs, with a black tee, and a face mask that hides her from the public eye, and she enjoys flaunting her locks in the air.

Well, as the actress uploaded the reel, her followers praised her simplicity. "Our Sunday became perfect just by seeing this reel." While another one added, "Kavi Kavi Maan Karta Hai Auto Driver Banjaun." One of her fan hailed her and said, "Shraddhie you are looking pretty even in mask."

Shraddha Kapoor's make-up artist complimented the actress and wrote a lovely note for her after sharing the video by The Wedding Story.

Her makeup artist wrote, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding. We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie!"

