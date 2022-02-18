Kudos! Deepika Padukone confirms her upcoming project as a tribute to her father and badminton champion Prakash Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she is working on a film based on her father Prakash Padukone’s life and career. Last year, she produced and starred in 83 featuring herself alongside hubby Ranveer Singh, which recreated the Indian cricket team’s glorious World Cup win of 1983.

Also Read:OMG! A netizen chose Rupali Ganguly starrer ‘Anupamaa’ over Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ for THIS reason

She also recounted the struggles he faced while putting Indian sports on the global map. “Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983,” she asserted.

Also Read:Amazing! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone groove to Beqaaboo song from Gehrayaan

Deepika also opened up about how he trained with limited resources and made the best out of what he had. She said, “He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise. He actually used his disadvantages to his advantage. If he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior.”

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’. Besides these, Deepika will feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

Credit: India Today



