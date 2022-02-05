Kudos! List of Bollywood celebs who fought the battle of Cancer

: In Bollywood, many celebrities, including Sonali Bendre, Sanjay Dutt, Tahira Kashyap, among others have beaten cancer. here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who survived cancer

In 2018, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Needless to add, the initial few months were challenging for the actress. She flew to the United States Of America for treatment. Sonali fought a brave battle with the disease and was later declared cancer-free.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. He then received treatment for the same and managed to recover from the disease. The actor was declared cancer-free on the occasion of his kids - Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday.

Jagga Jasoos filmmaker Anurag Basu suffered from acute promyelocytic leukaemia, a type of blood cancer. When he was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2004, the doctors said he had a 50 percent chance of survival. However, Anurag fought the battle like a warrior and emerged victoriously.

Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She now regularly shares posts regarding her cancer recovery. She is very vocal when it comes to breast cancer, and urges fans to get herself regularly tested.

Actor Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. It is a form of blood cancer. In 2020, Lisa Ray announced that she is cancer-free.

