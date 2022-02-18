Kudos! Nagarjuna lays the foundation of Akkineni Nageswara Rao Urban Forest Park on 1080 acres of land in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Popular Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Akkineni Nageswara Rao Urban Forest Park on 1,080 acres of forest land on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Park will come up in Chengicherla forest area on the outskirts of Hyderabad in memory of Nagarjuna’s father and well-known actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Nagarjuna‘s gesture came on the birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Inspired by the Green India Challenge of Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, the actor kept his word to adopt the urban forest. He had declared recently that he will adopt the forest land on KCR’s birthday.

Nagarjuna laid the foundation stone along with his wife Amala, sons Naga Chaitanya and Nikhil and other family members. For the development of forest region, they have donated Rs 2 crore to the Haritha Nidhi or Green Fund announced by the Chief Minister. Nagarjuna said Santosh Kumar launched Green India Challenge programme “to make the environment in the state and the country greener and eco-friendly”. Nagarjuna said he participated in the programme and planted several saplings.

He said in the last Bigg Boss season final programme, he discussed the adoption of forestland issue with Santosh Kumar and declared on the dais that he would adopt forestland. He said he felt happy that he had laid the foundation stone for the Urban Forest Park as announced by him in the programme. This forest area park would immensely help the people living in the colonies.

Under the leadership of Santosh Kumar and inspiration from the Green India Challenge, three forest blocks were taken on adoption and Nagarjuna took the fourth block. In the three areas, setting of an urban park, reviving the forest area works are going on.

