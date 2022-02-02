Kudos! Priyanka Chopra’s first appearance on the cover page on the magazine post motherhood

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she 'wants to prioritise what’s important' adding that peace is of utmost importance to her at the moment. Priyanka featured for the first time on a magazine cover since the birth of her baby.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, last month, became parents to their first child through surrogacy. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple shared the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement read.

Priyanka was last seen in the film The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021. Her upcoming projects include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You; Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers; Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick.

Priyanka will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh. She will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

