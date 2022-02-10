Kudos! Sooraj Barjatiya teams up with Amitabh Bachchan after 30 years for their upcoming project

MUMBAI: Director-producer Sooraj Barjatya is in Lucknow these days conducting a recce of his latest film 'Uunchai', the shooting of which is currently going on in Nepal with Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Sarika.

Sooraj Barjatya with Aroon Singh Dicky, the local line producer during a recce in the Hussainabad area of Lucknow (BCCL/Aditya Yadav)

Barjatya reached the city on Monday and first went to Kanpur to scout for locations there. On Tuesday the Hum Saath Saath Hain director went looking for probable shoot locations in Lucknow at the Rumi Darwaza, Ambedkar Park, and Hazratganj. The shooting of the film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Danny Denzongpa, and Anupam Kher is expected to begin after March 10 in Lucknow, Agra, and Kanpur.

Barjatya makes a directorial comeback with Uunchai, he had last directed the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. He is also the writer of the film which is said to be based on the story of a relationship shared between a few elderly people.

This will be Amitabh Bachchan’s second film in Lucknow after Gulabo Sitabo. He teams up with Barjatya after more than 30 years. He had last worked with them in Khuda Gawah in 1991.

