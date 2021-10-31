Kumail Nanjiani: Have watched Bollywood movies all my life

MUMBAI : Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a Bollywood star and a superhero named Kingo in Marvel's upcoming film 'Eternals', says he has watched Hindi films his whole life and his favourite actors are Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

'Eternals' is the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is releasing on November 5.

Nanjiani has said that it is the "most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious and moving project" that he has ever been a part of. He also heaped praise on director Chloe Zhao.

The actor is a huge fan of Bollywood films.

"I grew up watching Bollywood and am a massive fan of Bollywood films. I have watched Bollywood movies my whole life. My favorite stars have been Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Shammi Kapoor. I have seen many pictures of all these. Mr Amitabh Bachchan... That's a dream come true! That's dreaming too big!"

'Eternals' follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

It also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, with Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Academy Award-winner Angelina Jolie.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and directed by Chloe Zhao, who won this year's Best Director Oscar for 'Nomadland'.

SOURCE : IANS