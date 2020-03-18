News

Kumar Raj’s film Awarded by his Excellency Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran .

18 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Producer & director Kumar Raj’s feature film 'Tara' was officially selected , screened & received awards, appreciation  & received certificates at “ Cafe Irani Chai Film Festival 2020” held on  13th March 2020 . The award was handed over by his Excellency Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mr.Alikhani and the Hon’ble Prof. Dr.Ashouri Director Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The award ceremony was held at  Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran ,Marine Drive in Mumbai  The Festival Director was  Mr.Mohan Das .

Producer Director Kumar Raj’s feature film Tara & the internationally famous lead actress Rekha Rana received ‘ Best  Actress Award “ for  film Tara.

Producer & Director Mr.Kumar Raj is Internationally very famous & has received until today 181 International awards & 281 official selections at International film festivals worldwide & he is busy completing  his shoots for next feature film “ Yahaan Ameena Bikte Hai “

