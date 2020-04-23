Kumar Raj's Tara movie screened & awarded at Boden International Film Festival in Sweden

MUMBAI: The spread of Covid-19 across the globe is triggering different responses across the nation and because of that everyone is quarantined at their homes but there is no lockdown in Sweden and the Government has urged all the citizens to act as responsible citizens.

Recently Boden International Film Festival took place in April 2020 in Sweden and feature film Tara was screened and the film received lots of praises from both the jury as well as the audience.

Boden International Film Festival aims at showcasing the films from around the world and their main focus is to support independent movies across the world ..

And the world famous and renowned Producer and Director Kumar Raj was felicitated with 'Special Jury Award' for his movie Tara - the journey of love and passion which also stars the international award winning actress ,Rekha Rana .



When asked Kumar Raj about his movie being awarded he said "I really love when my hardwork and my dedication gets appreciated by people all around the world, I just hope that my movie keeps on receiving this kind of love and appreciation forever."

World famous Director-Producer sKumar Raj has received around 190 International awards from all over the world with 282 Official selections.

Apart from being the Film Producer and Director Kumar Raj is also a Merchant Navy Captain and currently is serving the nation by being on duty 24/7 by serving at all the major and the minor ports of India. "I feel really bad for what the country and everyone are going through because of Corona virus. I just hope that everything gets resolved soon and we can have a normal life again, I feel grateful that during this pandemic I'm able to serve the nation by being on duty 24/7 and making sure that all the essentials are served", quoted Producer Director Kumar Raj .

Kumar Raj's next feature film "Yahaan Ameena Bikti Hai" will be release soon...