Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, who holds the Guinness world record for having crooned the maximum songs in a single day, wasn't aware of his daughter Shannon K's acting debut in the movie, 'Chal Zindagi', alongside Sanjay Mishra, Mita Vasisht and Vivek Dahiya.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, who holds the Guinness world record for having crooned the maximum songs in a single day, wasn't aware of his daughter Shannon K's acting debut in the movie, 'Chal Zindagi', alongside Sanjay Mishra, Mita Vasisht and Vivek Dahiya.

The 'Tere Dar Par Sanam' hitmaker was oblivious about his baby girl's acting debut till she actually signed and started shooting for the film. However, he is now chuffed with her decision.

He said, "Shannon came to Mumbai and told me the news later, when they started shooting for a couple of days. She actually wanted to make sure of everything before she told me as she was a little nervous about how I would react. That's why I was unaware that Shannon had signed her acting debut in 'Chal Zindagi'."

He further mentioned, "She makes her own work decisions because we as parents raised her to be independent. She is a very obedient child and shares everything with her mom. I'm a little strict so she gets nervous sometimes. She picked an ensemble cast movie, which makes me proud of her."

'Chal Zindagi' is directed by Vivek Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu, who has been in the music industry for more than four decades, is currently occupied with stage shows and his independent singles.

SOURCE: IANS

Kumar Sanu Guinness CHAL ZINDAGI Sanjay Mishra Mita Vasisht Vivek Dahiya Vivek Sharma Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Singhania family mark their entry, Abhinav gets a huge opportunity
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Aashim Gulati 'hoodwinked' his mind while shooting with Naseeruddin Shah for 'Taj'
MUMBAI :Actor Aashim Gulati, who is gearing up for the second season of the historical fiction streaming show 'Taj:...
Charrul Malik: Missed 'Bigg Boss' as I was under contract with a news channel
MUMBAI: Television actress Charrul Malik, who used to be a journalist before she started acting, said that she missed...
'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting
MUMBAI: Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas,...
Moms are like buttons — they hold everything together. Here is what these celebrities want to say about their mothers.
MUMBAI : Hansa Singh Maa is the universe of unconditional love. They do hold all together. They always try their best....
Recent Stories
Devdatta Nage
'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Devdatta Nage
'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides'
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi on what he did to understand Vajpayee's dialect, vision for India
Somy Ali recollects filmy days!
Somy Ali recollects filmy days!
Mother's Day
Must Read! Mother’s Day special: A look at the evolution of mothers in Hindi cinema
Parineeti Chopra
Finally! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose for the media post engagement, check it out