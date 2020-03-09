News

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K unveils her new love song 'I do'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2020 01:03 PM

MUMBAI: Popular singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K has released her new song titled "I do", which she describes as "a bittersweet love song".

"The meaning behind 'I do' is how you still have feelings for them despite being apart from each other. How all the places and things still remind you of them and you're confessing that you can't get them out of your head because somewhere deep down you still love them. Although you don't want to come in between their new relation, so you wish them well with their new life," Shannon said.

Written by Shannon, Maize, Louise, the song has been produced by Infinity, who has worked with artistes like Ludacris and Mary J Blige.

Shannon has also worked with Indian artistes such as Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Himesh Reshammiya.

Tags Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K Shannon Maize Louise Ludacris Mary J Blige Sonu Nigam Shaan Himesh Reshammiya TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mamta Sharma. Shaan, Sameeksha Sud, Bhavin...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here