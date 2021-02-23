Kunal Kemmu deadlifts 150 kilos of weights

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu shared a video where he can be seen lifting 150 kilos of weight. He says it is not about how much you lift but how well you can lift it and not injure yourself in the process.

Kunal posted the video on instagram, doing a repetition of deadlift with 150 kilos.

"150kgs! That is currently my one rep max on deadlifts. It's an exercise that i really like and one that needs to be done right. Proper form is paramount specially as you build strength and add weights Never ego train. It's not about how much you can lift but how well you can lift it and not injure yourself in the process," he wrote as caption.

Kunal said it took him two months of training to build up to this weight. It is his sixth and last set.

"You should never just go and lift heavy weights directly. Just like a warm up is important before any workout you need to get your muscle and body used to the weights that you are going to lift. For some this might be not very heavy but for me it's my one rep max Train hard train right #stepbysteprepbyrep," he wrote.