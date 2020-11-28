Kunal Kemmu gifts himself a BMW superbike

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu gifted himself a superbike on Saturday in Mumbai, and he confided accompanying him on his first ride will be his daughter.



Kunal's new prized possession is a BMW R 1250 GS. Asked who will be the lucky one to get the first ride on his super bike, he replied: "When I get home, my daughter Inaya will be the first one to take a ride with me and then I will take (wife) Soha (Ali Khan) for a ride. Tomorrow, I will go on a ride alone."



"I am really fond of bikes and I feel fortunate that I am able to buy this bike. It is one of my favourite bikes. I always wanted to own this bike, so I have been very lucky to get it this year. I am celebrating Christmas a bit early this year (laughs). I am looking forward to riding it on Sunday," he added.



Kunal also posted a picture of his superbike on his Instagram handle and captioned it: "Well what do I say.. it was love at first Ride…It was always on my wish list and finally I have it. So looking forward to many many rides on this Beauty #r1250gs #bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad_in".



Colleagues and friends including Shahid Kapoor, Suved Lohia and Raghav Juyal congratulated Kunal in the comment section.



Kunal will next be seen in the sequel to the 2013 Zombie hit, Go Goa Gone and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. He is also producing a biopic based on the life of India's well-known advocate Ram Jethmalani along with his wife Soha.