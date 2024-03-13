Kunal Kemmu reveals why he chose to shoot Madgaon Express in Goa

The actor has never failed to make us laugh, whether it is in Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise. There was once talk that Kunal Kemmu was filming his directorial debut.
MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Kemmu, as we all know. He started his career as a child artists in films liek Hum Rai Rahi Pyaar Ke, Raja Hindustani, among others and went on to star in entertaining films as an adult in films like Goa Goa Gone, Golmaal and many others. The actor has never failed to make us laugh, whether it is in Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise. There was once talk that Kunal Kemmu was filming his directorial debut.

Speaking of he chose to shoot his directorial debut Madgaon Express in Goa, he said, “I love Goa, I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years.”

The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

