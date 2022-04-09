Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is someone whom the audience has seen growing up on celluloid. The actor, who started his career as a child artiste in films like 'Zakhm', 'Raja Hindustani' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', and headlined films like 'Kalyug', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Dhol' and several others as a grown up actor, is set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Madgaon Express'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is someone whom the audience has seen growing up on celluloid. The actor, who started his career as a child artiste in films like 'Zakhm', 'Raja Hindustani' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', and headlined films like 'Kalyug', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Dhol' and several others as a grown up actor, is set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Madgaon Express'.

Kunal took to Twitter on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared the news of his directorial debut with his fans as he put up the film's announcement poster. He wrote: "Ganpati Bappa moriya. As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you."

Piecing together the film's journey from a thought in his mind to becoming a feature, he further wrote: "It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen."

He also expressed his gratitude towards producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment.

He mentioned: "A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing 'Madgaon Express'".

The plot and release date details of the film are currently under the wraps.

SOURCE: IANS

Kunal Kemmu Zakhm Raja Hindustani Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke Kalyug Go Goa Gone Dhol Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 13:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Counter-Attack! Banni’s trick takes action, Yuvan to ask Manini to prepare authentic Ghevar
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is someone whom the audience has seen growing up on celluloid. The actor, who...
Kundali Bhagya: Major Drama! Karan irked to see Rishabh and Preeta, will start giving some clues to the truth?
MUMBAI :  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and...
Big B gets 'Thaggu Ke Laddoo' from 'KBC 14' contestant
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received special ladoos from a Kanpur-based assistant teacher and mehindi expert Anil...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: BIG Twist! Sai and Virat to come face to face
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Meiin is working wonders on small screens. The show has recently witnessed a...
Kiara Advani learns the finesse of staying in frame from Kareena Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared how she learned from Kareena Kapoor to be cautious during the shoot while...
Recent Stories
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
Latest Video