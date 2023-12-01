Before Kuttey releases, here’s look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films

Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey will hit the big screens on 13th January 2023. The movie also stars Tabu, Rashika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and others. But, it is an important film for Arjun as his past few films had failed to make a mark at the box office. 
Before Kuttey releases, here’s look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films

MUMBAI :  Arjun Kapoor started his Bollywood journey with a bang with a hit like Ishaqzaade which also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. He later features in a few hit films, but unfortunately the actor's last few movies have not done well at the box office. 

Here’s a look at the analysis of those movies...

Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria released last year. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 65-70 crore and at the collected Rs. 41.69 crore at the box office in India. So, it was a flop. 

Also Read:  Arjun Kapoor on 'Dhan Te Nan': 'I have danced my heart out to this song'

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was a very good film. It starred Arjun and Parineeti in the lead roles, and both thr actors gave their careers' best performance in the film. However, it became a disaster at the box office. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore and collected Rs. 35 lakhs at the Indian box office. 

Panipat 

Panipat was a big-budget period film. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs. 92 crore and in India it just collected Rs. 34.28 crore.

India's Most Wanted


India's Most Wanted was a good film, and Arjun gave a decent performance in the movie. But, the movie was a flop as it collected Rs. 11.90 crore and was made on a budget of Rs. 37 crore. 

Namaste England

Namaste England was supposed to be the big comeback film of Arjun and Parineeti’s jodi. However, the movie received negative reviews and was a flop at the box office. Reportedly, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 55 crore and it collected Rs. 8.02 crore at the Indian box office.

Let’s see what response Kuttey gets at the box office.

Also Read: Here's why Kuttey is an important film for Arjun Kapoor 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kuttey Arjun Kapoor Tabu EK Villain Returns Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Panipat India's Most Wanted Namaste England
Before Kuttey releases, here's look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films
Before Kuttey releases, here's look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films

