Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan reveals that Nupur Shikhare supported daughter Ira Khan during her struggle with depression, spills beans on their wedding date and says, “I can’t control my smile nor my tears.”

Aamir Khan has now revealed that Nupur Shikhare was instrumental in getting daughter Ira out of depression. He also spilled the beans on their wedding date and heaped praises for Nupur.
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Earlier Nupur had told a news portal, “We know that we want to get married on January 3, but which year... we haven’t decided on that. January 3 is very special for us as that’s the date when we first kissed.”

Aamir Khan has now revealed that Nupur Shikhare was instrumental in getting daughter Ira out of depression. He also spilled the beans on their wedding date and heaped praises for Nupur. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) — he is trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other.”

Aamir added, “This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family. Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din, because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears.”

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter with first wife Reena Dutta. They also have a son Junaid Khan. 

