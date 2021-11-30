Kya Baat Hai! Actors who slay in sunglasses look at airport

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities never fail to add glitz and gloss to whatever they do. Airport has always been a runway where actors flaunt their favourite trends. From carrying luxurious bags to stylish clothes they flaunt all the last trends at the airport. The celebrities ensure they also have a pair of sunglasses to complete their look.

In this write up we bring you some of Bollywood celebrities who have been pictured wearing stylish sunglasses when they arrived at the airport.

1) Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is a big fan of accompanying eyewear with his outfits. The actor wore a casual nettled orange tank top, ripped blue jeans with white sneakers. The actor added a reflector wayfarers to his outfits in this airport look.

2) Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one actor who loves to wear sunglasses. The actor aces her airport look with the trendy sunglasses which enhanced her whole outfit. .

3) Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh loves to wear sunglasses. The actor has also said he has a huge collection of glasses. He is often seen in stylish sunglasses while arriving at the airport. The actor was clicked wearing trendy glasses with his stylish outfit at the airport.

4) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. She loves to accessorise her looks with shades. The actress looked fab as she arrived at the airport wearing the white coloured frame paired with her green dress.

5) Salman Khan

Salman Khan loves to wear classic aviators, usually mirrored or gradual tinted one. The actor has been wearing different shades at the airport. The actor ace his style with Being Human Tshirt and blue jeans. He accessorises his look with a pair of sunglasses in this airport look.

6) Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha is known for her trendy looks at the airport. The actor wore a denim jacket and jeans added with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

7) Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan never fails to give major style statements for his fans. The actor was spotted at the airport wearing a stunning casual jacket with a plain black T shirt. He also wore stylish sunglasses which accentuated his style.

8) Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known to match the right sunglasses for her outfits. Her stylish actor paired her puffy sleeves top with a silk lime green skirt featuring floral prints. To top it off the actor paired her outfit with oversized green glasses too.

9) Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one actor who loves to experiment with his looks. He ensures to look simple yet trendy best even when he is travelling. Keeping it classy yet stylish is the key for his trendy airport looks. Pairing up with his basic glasses adds up to his taste in fashion.

10) Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has always raised the fashion bar high. Her airport looks are always unique and trend setting. The actor has been pairing her outfits with a chic pair of sunglasses whenever she arrives at the airport.

