Kya Baat Hai! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make their relationship official on Instagram, netizens react

Their social media posts have also added fuel to the fire. Recently on Aditi’s birthday, Siddharth has penned a touching and loving poetry for the actress calling her his “Partner”.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 18:40
movie_image: 
Siddharth

MUMBAI : lately there have been rumors about actress Aditi Rao Hydari of being in a relationship with South actor Siddharth. Their social media posts have also added fuel to the fire. Recently on Aditi’s birthday, Siddharth has penned a touching and loving poetry for the actress calling her his “Partner”. This has surely grabbed the attention of many.

Also Read-Are Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in a relationship? Here’s how their love story might have started

As the new year 2024 began, Aditi and Siddharth have made their relationship official, finally! Aditi shared a sweet picture with the Rang De Basanti actor and wrote, “Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust. #happynewyear to you all 2024.”

Check out their post here;

Check out the netizens reactions here;

On the work front, Aditi will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, while Siddharth will be seen in Kama Haasan’s Indian 2. 

Also Read-Are Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in a relationship? Here’s how their love story might have started

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Rang De Basanti Modern Love Mumbai Bhoomi Rockstar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 18:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Good News! Amitabh Bachchan will mark his return next year to Kaun Banega Crorepati; Read on to know more here!
MUMBAI: 'Is it lock kar diya jaye?' Have we not all stated something along these lines when our query has been answered...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya’s mocks his rehab stay years ago
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing the finale with just four – five weeks away from the finale episode.But in spite...
Lovely! Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary snapped along with friends as they all welcome the new year
MUMBAI: The year 2024 has finally begun and we all witnessed how our favourite TV celebs ended their year. Now, with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Abhira faces a hard time dealing with the Poddar family issues
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Does Rohit return to the Poddar House?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Pandya Store: OMG! Dhawal hugs Natasha, Fixes her dress to avoid wardrobe malfunctions
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Rakesh
Shocking! Rakesh Bedi scammed of Rs 85,000 by man posing as Army officer; actor files police complaint
Nargis
Wow! Nargis Fakri celebrates New year’s eve with Rumored BF Tony Beig, Ex-Flame Uday Chopra and Arslan Goni-Sussanne Khan in Dubai
Arbaaz
Really! Arbaaz Khan unfollowed ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram after marriage to Sshura Khan?
Reena Dutta
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony
Movie News-11
Oh No! Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene mobbed by fans outside Siddhivinayak Temple as they moved to offer prayer