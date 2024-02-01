Kya Baat Hai! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make their relationship official on Instagram, netizens react

MUMBAI : lately there have been rumors about actress Aditi Rao Hydari of being in a relationship with South actor Siddharth. Their social media posts have also added fuel to the fire. Recently on Aditi’s birthday, Siddharth has penned a touching and loving poetry for the actress calling her his “Partner”. This has surely grabbed the attention of many.

As the new year 2024 began, Aditi and Siddharth have made their relationship official, finally! Aditi shared a sweet picture with the Rang De Basanti actor and wrote, “Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust. #happynewyear to you all 2024.”

On the work front, Aditi will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, while Siddharth will be seen in Kama Haasan’s Indian 2.

