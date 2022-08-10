Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur has made it to the headlines a few times because of his rumored relationships. When Aashiqui 2 was released, he was rumored to be dating Shraddha Kapoor, but it was said that later the two broke up. Recently, Aditya was asked whether he is planning to end the tag of the Most Eligible Bachelor and get married.

Aditya said, “I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO (fear of missing out). So, I will take my time and marry when the time is right.”

Recently Ananya posted pictures with Aditya and fans were really excited. Looks like the couple nearly made their relationship official. Reportedly the couple is now quite serious about each other.

An insider spilled the beans about the couple saying, “Ananya and Aditya are very much in love, and the families are like, if it's serious, take it to another level, but they are taking it slow and are in no rush. This is a beautiful feeling, and they have a very strong feeling for each other. In fact, they might soon go on a vacation and have the time the relationship needs, and even the families are okay, as at last they want their happiness. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might leave you surprised by making it official very soon.”

The insider further said, “Ananya and Aditya are right now more focused on their careers, and they are happy that they are in a good space and have a mutual liking for each other. It is the first time you will see Aditya making appearances with any Bollywood diva without working in a film together, and this only shows that he is quite serious about her. Aditya and Ananya are just too cute together, and their bond is something very admirable.”

On the work front, Aditya will next be seen in Gumraah while Ananya will be seen in Dream Girl 2 and KHo Gaye Hum Kahan.

Credit-Bollywoodlife