Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur finally reacts on his Portugal pictures with Ananya Panday; Read on to know what he said

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Aditya and Ananya were previously spotted in Lisbon and later in Doha. The couple have been painting the town red with their appearances and their pictures. The Night Manager actor has now opened up about these viral pictures that are floating everywhere.

Aditya has now opened up about it saying, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard."

He continued, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

Aditya and Ananya were recently spotted watching the Hollywood film Barbie.

On the work front, Ananya, Ananya has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2 and Call Me Bae. Aditya on the other hand is enjoying the success of his OTT series The NIght Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu.

Credit-Indiatoday