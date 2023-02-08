Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur finally reacts on his Portugal pictures with Ananya Panday; Read on to know what he said

Aditya and Ananya were previously spotted in Lisbon and later in Doha. The couple have been painting the town red with their appearances and their pictures.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:52
movie_image: 
Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Also Read- OMG! Did Ranbir Kapoor confirm Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship rumors?

Aditya and Ananya were previously spotted in Lisbon and later in Doha. The couple have been painting the town red with their appearances and their pictures. The Night Manager actor has now opened up about these viral pictures that are floating everywhere.

Aditya has now opened up about it saying, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard."

He continued, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

Aditya and Ananya were recently spotted watching the Hollywood film Barbie. 

On the work front, Ananya, Ananya has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2 and Call Me Bae. Aditya on the other hand is enjoying the success of his OTT series The NIght Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Indiatoday

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Liger The Night Manager Kalank Gehraiyaan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan LUDO Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sexy! Here are the times Tanhaji actress Elakshi Gupta left netizens weak in the knees with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Elakshi Gupta has been winning the hearts of fans and grabbing their attention over time with her...
Did you know ! Nitin Desai was working on THIS big period series starring Gurmeet Choudhary?
MUMBAI: Nitin Chandrakant Desai was one of the most famous art directors in the Indian film industry. This morning, we...
Kya Baat Hai! Imran Khan hints at his comeback? Tells netizens, “I’ll Make it happen…”
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Hurdles! Vinu, Samrud and Mandar become hurdles, Isha threatens the Principal
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur finally reacts on his Portugal pictures with Ananya Panday; Read on to know what he said
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their...
Must Read! From Oscar nominated Lagaan to Devdas; Nitin Desai did art direction for these famous movies
MUMBAI: This morning, we woke up with the shocking news that art director and owner of ND Studios, Nitin Chandrakant...
Recent Stories
Elakshi Gupta
Sexy! Here are the times Tanhaji actress Elakshi Gupta left netizens weak in the knees with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Elakshi Gupta
Sexy! Here are the times Tanhaji actress Elakshi Gupta left netizens weak in the knees with her hotness
Imran Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Imran Khan hints at his comeback? Tells netizens, “I’ll Make it happen…”
Lagaan
Must Read! From Oscar nominated Lagaan to Devdas; Nitin Desai did art direction for these famous movies
Karisma Kapoor
Throwback! When Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor called her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur 'a third class man'
Throwback! Jaya Bachchan tried to replace Rekha in a film with Amitabh Bachchan, what happened next is a shocker!
Throwback! Jaya Bachchan tried to replace Rekha in a film with Amitabh Bachchan, what happened next is a shocker!
Nitin Desai
RIP! Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at his ND Studios