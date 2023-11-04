Kya Baat Hai! Age is just a number and Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Neena Gupta, and others are setting the right example of it

In Bollywood, we have some celebs that have proved that it’s okay to be single even after a certain age, and some celebs have proved that there’s no right age to get married. These celebs can surely be an inspiration for many.
MUMBAI:We all have grown up hearing things like that there’s a certain age one should get married, there’s a certain age one should plan kids, and a lot more. Of course, now things are changing, but still, there’s a social taboo about the age factor. However, Bollywood is surely setting the right example for many things and one of them is that ‘age is just a number’. 

Today, we won’t talk about how actors and actresses in their 40s and 50s are ruling at the box office, but we will talk about how with their personal lives they are setting the right example. 

We have many actors like Akshaye Khanna (48 years old), Tabu (52 years old), Salman Khan (57 years old), Sushmita Sen (47 years old), and others who are single and the audience has accepted them. It doesn’t matter to their fans whether they are married or not. They have accepted them the way they are. 

On the other hand, we have celebs like Neena Gupta (got married at 49), Suhasini Mulay (got married at 60), Preity Zinta (got married at 41), Urmila Matondkar (got married at 42), Milind Soman (got married at 52), and others proving that there’s no age limit to get married, and you can find love after 40 as well.  

Some celebs have proved that it’s okay to be single even after a certain age, and some celebs have proved that there’s no right age to get married. These celebs can surely be an inspiration for many. 

So, always remember, AGE IS JUST A NUMBER!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

