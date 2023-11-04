Kya Baat Hai! Age is just a number and Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Nina Gupta, and others are setting the right example of it

In Bollywood, we have some celebs that have proved that it’s okay to be single even after a certain age, and some celebs have proved that there’s no right age to get married. These celebs can surely be an inspiration for many.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Kya Baat Hai! Age is just a number and Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Nina Gupta, and others are setting the right example of it

MUMBAI:We all have grown up hearing things like that there’s a certain age one should get married, there’s a certain age one should plan kids, and a lot more. Of course, now things are changing, but still, there’s a social taboo about the age factor. However, Bollywood is surely setting the right example for many things and one of them is that ‘age is just a number’. 

Today, we won’t talk about how actors and actresses in their 40s and 50s are ruling at the box office, but we will talk about how with their personal lives they are setting the right example. 

We have many actors like Akshaye Khanna (48 years old), Tabu (52 years old), Salman Khan (57 years old), Sushmita Sen (47 years old), and others who are single and the audience has accepted them. It doesn’t matter to their fans whether they are married or not. They have accepted them the way they are. 

Also Read: Shiv Shastri Balboa actress Neena Gupta on unconventional parenting, “I will do my parenting the way I am” – Exclusive

On the other hand, we have celebs like Neena Gupta (got married at 49), Suhasini Mulay (got married at 60), Preity Zinta (got married at 41), Urmila Matondkar (got married at 42), Milind Soman (got married at 52), and others proving that there’s no age limit to get married, and you can find love after 40 as well.  

Some celebs have proved that it’s okay to be single even after a certain age, and some celebs have proved that there’s no right age to get married. These celebs can surely be an inspiration for many. 

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee & Shantanu signed for 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha'

So, always remember, AGE IS JUST A NUMBER!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tabu Salman Khan Akshaye Khanna Sushmita Sen Neena Gupta Suhasini Mulay Preity Zinta Urmila Matondkar Milind Soman Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Age is just a number and Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Nina Gupta, and others are setting the right example of it
MUMBAI:We all have grown up hearing things like that there’s a certain age one should get married, there’s a certain...
Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and more; check out a few contestants whose popularity increased incredibly post Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.The show has immense fan following...
Lovely! Rupali Ganguly glows as she celebrates her birthday with loved ones
MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had awkward moments on the red carpet
MUMBAI:When it comes to Bollywood celebs they are always very confident to walk the red carpet at an event or an award...
Exclusive! Did Salman Khan hinted a chemistry between Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari?
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Salman Khan title Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been the talk of the town ever sincethe movie...
Faltu: Wow! Ayaan and Faltu arrive at Ittarpur with Tanisha
MUMBAI:     Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Age is just a number and Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Nina Gupta, and others are setting the right example of it
Kya Baat Hai! Age is just a number and Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Nina Gupta, and others are setting the right example of it
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had awkward moments on the red carpet
Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had awkward moments on the red carpet
What! Did Salman Khan hinted a chemistry between Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari?
Exclusive! Did Salman Khan hinted a chemistry between Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari?
Exclusive! "When I got this movie I was crying the full day" Siddharth Nigam
Exclusive! "When I got this movie I was crying the full day" Siddharth Nigam
Woah! Did Salman Khan hint Shehnaaz Gill to move on from Siddharth Shukla during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Woah! Did Salman Khan hint Shehnaaz Gill to move on from Siddharth Shukla during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Read on to know more
Salman Khan
Exclusive! "Yeh Ek Hindustani film hai, with the touch of Hum Aapke Hain Koun" Salman Khan
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: This Salman Khan starrer looks like a treat for all the Bhai fans