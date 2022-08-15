Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt has an interesting connection with Sonam Kapoor; DEETS INSIDE

Her latest film to release is Darlings which also marks her debut as a producer. On the personal front, she is all set to embrace parenthood.

The actress recently took to social media to share her photo. A sun-kissed Alia thanked her fans for showering her with love. She captioned the lovely selfie, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine – THANK YOU for al the love my lovesssss 

The actress is apparently on her babymoon with husband Ranbir Kapoor as they get ready to welcome their first baby together. The couple was also recently photographed at the airport in a casual look as they posed for paparazzi.

Many dropped complimentary comments under Alia’s new picture post. Sonam Kapoor, who herself is well on her way to welcome a new life, basically confirmed that Alia is on her babymoon. Sonam wrote, “I went there for my Babymoon too. It is literally the best. Have fun!” Fans quickly dropped sweet comments for their favourite star as well, as one of them wrote, “You are glowing.” Another comment read, “This is amazing.” Yet another person wrote, “Gorgeous!”

Check out the post here.

Work-wise, Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of Darlings. The actor recently wrapped up filming of her two highly anticipated movies, including the Hollywood movie Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and the Karan Johar directorial with Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is also awaiting the release of Brahmastra. In the film, she will be seen alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

CREDIT:  INDIAN EXPRESS

