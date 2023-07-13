Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt takes her fans to some amazing BTS glimpses of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shares her weight loss journey and more

MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt has worked her way up to become one of the most bankable actresses of the Indian film industry. From a flamboyant debut in Student of the Year to stunning critics in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has truly made her mark as one of the finest actresses of this generation. She is all set to sizzle on our big screens once again in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

We all know that Alia very often shares insights on her life in her vlog. She has now shared some interesting and breathtaking BTS shots from her shoot in the Karan Johar directorial. She is seen sitting in her car enjoying the crisp cold air and Karan who is next to her says, “All your bachpan ka sapnas (childhood dreams) are coming true na.”

Alia then adds, “it’s day one of the shoot and it’s snowing”, adding that “not allowed to shoot. It’s minus three degrees right now”. Her mother Soni Razdan is also seen in the background.”

Alia then tells her fans how she had to quickly get into shape to play the character of Rani. She says, “I had to get back in shape for Rani. I just had four months to prepare. We have two weeks till we shoot our song for ‘Rocky Aur Rani’, and I have only started to work out after six weeks of postpartum. We started very slow, but had a large goal to reach,”

As Mickey Contractor does Alia’s makeup she says, “The reason we are panicking is that we are trying something new. This is like the masterclass of the no-makeup look, which is the toughest look to do in the world, but we are attempting a no-makeup look for a full on romantic song.’

Alia then announces the shoot wrap and KJo adds, “Yeah, it was kind of a turbulent shoot. It wasn’t easy. We have covered the length and breath of Kashmir. We have shot in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. And I combated a viral, you had your baby. I am shooting a song like this after 17 years, i.e., a chiffon saree song.”

RRKPK is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July 2023. Alia also has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone that releases on 11th August.

