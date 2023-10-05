Kya Baat Hai! Amidst rumors of a June wedding, Karan Deol spotted with fiance Drisha Acharya for the first time

MUMBAI: Karan Deol holds a Bollywood legacy that very few can boast of. With his grandfather and father still very much in the limelight with big budget films, Karan still has a long way to go with his own career. Meanwhile the actor who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

For the past couple of days, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has been in the news because of his engagement. Reportedly, Karan got engaged to a girl named Drisha Acharya on the wedding anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

Karan and Drisha have now been spotted by a paparazzo walking in Mumbai. The duo looked cool in casual clothes. Both wore black graphic tees and while Drisha wore distressed jeans, Karan was seen in gray shorts. They surely looked cute together. Their wedding will reportedly take place between the 16th to 18th of June 2023.

Check out their pictures here;

While there’s no official confirmation on the engagement, there have been reports that the wedding will happen soon. The Deols are known for keeping their personal life very private, so it will be interesting to see if Karan will also continue with the trend or not.

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

Credit-HindustanTimes