Kya Baat Hai! From Ananya Panday and Karan Johar to Orry, here are some unseen pictures from last night’s party

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani needs no introduction into the world of the movie business.

He is called Orry, a social media star, a fashion icon, a traveler, and a bestie of every Bollywood's next-generation stars like Suhana Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor and others.

He is quite active on social media platforms and he keeps sharing pictures of his parties where the fans of these star kids can see their candid photos.

There is not much information about him regarding what he does and how he became this famous. He is a social activist from Mumbai, who loves flaunting his high-end brand affection.

In the last few years almost all the parties that were attended by star kids, Orry was one common guest everywhere. There were times when Orry was rumoured to be Nysa Devgn’s boyfriend however, there came no solid confirmation or proof for the same.

Orry gets clicked by the paps everytime he is spotted somewhere, and is treated no less than a celebrity. It seems that Orry brings life to the party.

Recently there was a big party where a lot of famous names from the Hindi film industry had come to attend and almost everyone had a picture with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

The pictures are doing rounds on social media. Check out the pictures below:

As we can see in the picture, he was seen with Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor and many more celebrities.

