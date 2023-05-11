Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is one of the finest and literally ‘ageless’ actors of Bollywood. His style and persona are simply unmatched even today. He recently marked over four decades of being in the Hindi film industry. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie 'Wo Saat Din' directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana.

There is no stopping Anil Kapoor as he will be seen in two different roles in Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan as well as in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The veteran who hardly seems to have aged in all these years will be seen in two very different characters in the films for which he has had a drastic physical transformation.

Anil shared some stunning pictures of his transformation and wrote, “Transitioning between two entirely contrasting roles over the past year has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction” He further said, “Shifting from portraying the 65-year-old Balbir in 'Animal' to the 45-year-old Air Force officer Rocky in 'Fighter' required a rigorous physical transformation to honour the esteemed uniform I was wearing. With both films now completed, I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience's response when they see them!”

Credit-Spotboye