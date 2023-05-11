Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”

There is no stopping Anil Kapoor as he will be seen in two different roles in Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan as well as in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The veteran who hardly seems to have aged in all these years will be seen in two very different characters in the films for which he has had a drastic physical transformation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Anil

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is one of the finest and literally ‘ageless’ actors of Bollywood. His style and persona are simply unmatched even today. He recently marked over four decades of being in the Hindi film industry. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie 'Wo Saat Din' directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana.

Also Read-Wow! After Anil Kapoor, THIS Indian Origin actor to make an appearance in Hollywood film Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One

There is no stopping Anil Kapoor as he will be seen in two different roles in Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan as well as in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The veteran who hardly seems to have aged in all these years will be seen in two very different characters in the films for which he has had a drastic physical transformation. 

Also Read- Anil Kapoor marks 40 years as actor, says 'This is where I belong'

Anil shared some stunning pictures of his transformation and wrote, “Transitioning between two entirely contrasting roles over the past year has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction” He further said, “Shifting from portraying the 65-year-old Balbir in 'Animal' to the 45-year-old Air Force officer Rocky in 'Fighter' required a rigorous physical transformation to honour the esteemed uniform I was wearing. With both films now completed, I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience's response when they see them!”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

Animal Fighter Anil Kapoor Mr India Race Race 2 Slumdog Millionaire The Night Manager Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi's lives get complicated
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi ditches Armaan for money, marries his brother, Rohit
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
MUST-READ: From Kishwer Merchant to Anita Hassnandani, TV actresses who become mothers later in life! Check out the full list here!
MUMBAI: Many of our favorite actors have been lucky in love, lucky in parenthood, and lived a happy ever after life but...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Ishaan plans a surprise birthday party for Savi
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The Star Plus show will soon gear...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Ranbir to lose his life, Akshay responsible for his death?
MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is one of the finest and literally ‘ageless’ actors of Bollywood. His style and persona are simply...
Recent Stories
Anil
Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh
Astonishing! Is Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Women should rub my legs, kiss me full-mouthed on my lips” in an interview? Amidst netizens' comparison with Salman Khan
Raj
Woah! Raj Kundra gets trolled for receiving a standing ovation after the screening of UT69, take a look at the video and comments
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra dazzles at her first Diwali celebrations after marriage
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up about the reason why she wore her wedding saree to the National Film Awards
Ira
Hindi Movies Updates! Ira Khan pre-wedding festivities starting, Dunki poster release, 'Kabir' coming back in Tiger 3, read to know more
Shah
Must read! Shah Rukh Khan clarifies the most asked question - 'Who answers #AskSRK fan questions?'