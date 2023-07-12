Kya Baat Hai! Animal actor Siddharth Karnick gives an interesting tribute to Lord Bobby, check it out

While Animal is still making headlines with a strong buzz, Siddharth Karnick, who plays Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen brother-in-law, just gave an amazing tribute to Lord Bobby by posting an interesting Reel on his Instagram profile.
movie_image: 
Siddharth

MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really creatd a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

The hype for the movie was too real and the audience had set their hopes on the movie and were looking forward to it. Also, not just Ranbir Kapoor but even Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna are being loved for their performances.

Talking about Bobby Deol’s performance in the movie, the audience has gone gaga over his portrayal as a negative character. The fans of the actor wanted to see him doing something great but this was completely unbelievable and more than expected.

While Animal is still making headlines with a strong buzz, Siddharth Karnick, who plays Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen brother-in-law, just gave an amazing tribute to Lord Bobby by posting an interesting Reel on his Instagram profile.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the post, Siddharth has given an interesting tribute. We can also see in the comment section of the post how netizens have appreciated Siddharth's performance in the movie.

What do you think about this tribute? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

