Kya Baat Hai! Ankita Lokhande to play lead in Randeep Hooda’s directorial Swatantra Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has been a well known name in the Television world. The actress became a household name with her role in the show Pavitra Rishta that also had the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead with her. They were named the most loved on-screen couple at the time, who later also became off-screen lovers, until they parted ways.

Ankita married her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain last year in a grand wedding ceremony and has been enjoying wedded bliss. The actress is also known for her amazing comic timing in the show comedy circus when she was paired with Kapil Sharma.

Ankita has a huge fan following and her fans will now be excited to know that the actress is going to be seen in a lead role as an actress soon. Randeep Hooda who is directing the film will also play the titular role of the politician and activist in the film.

Sharing the news with her millions of fans on social media and sharing a monochrome picture of herself she wrote, “This news which I have been waiting to announce! My first film as a lead #Swatantryaveersavarkar & I cannot wait to start this beautiful journey!

This wouldn't have been possible without you @officialssandipsingh. You have been my biggest support and the best friend one could ever ask for. Your journey has been commendable Producer Saab. Thank you so much @anandpanditmotionpictures sir for this opportunity And last but not the least @randeephooda, you're the most talented actor and now our director Saab.”

Ankita’s friends and well wishers commented on her post. Actress Arti Singh wrote, “Babyyy god bless u”, Kushal Tandon wrote, “Super happy for you ankiiiiii congrats we celebrate this tomorrow”



Ankita has been part of Bollywood films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and recently in Baaghi 3.

