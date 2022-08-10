Kya Baat Hai! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s dance video goes viral; fans remember, “Taani partner”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples we have in Bollywood. Anushka posted a video on Instagram in which she and Virat are seen dancing to a Punjabi song, and the video has gone viral.
MUMBAI:Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples we have in Bollywood. Their pictures and videos on social media always grab everyone’s attention.

Today, Anushka posted a video on Instagram in which she and Virat are seen dancing to a Punjabi song. Well, the video has gone viral and while many are concerned about Virat as he has to play cricket, Anushka’s fans have become nostalgic and they are remembering Taani from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

 

 

A netizen commented, “Tani partner.” Another Instagram user wrote, “We want more dance.” One more netizen wrote, “Anushka ki speed to dekho.” Check out the comments below...

Well, it’s a treat to watch Anushka dancing as it's been a long time since we have seen her do a dance number on the big screens. The last time we saw her dancing in a movie was in the 2016 release Sultan. So, it’s been seven years, we haven’t seen her dancing.

Anushka’s last film was the 2018 release Zero. The actress then took a maternity break, and now, she is all set for a comeback with Chakda Xpress which is slated to release on Netflix. The film’s release date is not yet announced, but her fans are looking forward to it.

For now, she only has Chakda Xpress lined up. But, we are sure her fans would love to see her on the big screens soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 20:09

