Kya Baat Hai! THIS Bollywood actor to play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ has been into limelight from the moment its first look hit the airwaves. The actress’ uncanny resemblance to the former PM Indira Gandhi has received praise for her nuanced performance.

While Kangana plays Indira Gandhi, and actor Anupam Kher plays the revolutionary leader JP Narayan, the makers have now revealed that actor Shreyas Talpade will be essaying the important role of late politician Atal Behari Vajpayee who has served three terms as the country’s Prime Minister.

Talking about the actor joining the cast of the film, Kangana says, “He plays Atal Behari Vajpayee who was a young and upcoming leader when Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time. We are fortunate to have him on board as he is a versatile actor. I personally feel that, his performance in the role of Atal Behari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role.”

Shreyas Talpade adds, “To portray Atal ji on screen is not only a big privilege but also a huge honour and definitely a bigger responsibility. I hope I live up to everybody’s expectations. I am trying my best to portray the part."

Manikarnika films presents 'Emergency' which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana herself. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.