KYA BAAT HAI! Bollywood celebrities dazzle in the most stylish avatars for the grand launch of Jio World Plaza

MUMBAI: The Ambani family is one of the most prestigious families of our country.

They are known for their extravagant lifestyles and throwing huge parties on various occasions.

Apart from that, the family is known for their beautiful bond with Bollywood's top celebrities who always grace such lavish parties and events.

Recently, Reliance launched Jio World Plaza which is the new luxury hub in Mumbai.

The event was once again no less than a starry affair that A-list Bollywood stars graced this occasion.

Everyone's fashion game was on point and it was purely a delight to see them.

ALSO READ: Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and many more attended this wonderful event.

So, let's take a look:



The Ambani's too were dressed at their best for this special day and also posed for the paps.

Take a look:



Well, this is not the first time that a sea of celebrities have showed up for such an extravagant event.

The Ambani's also launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre which also saw top Bollywood and Hollywood celebs gracing the occasion.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about