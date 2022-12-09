Kya Baat Hai! Check out Sara Ali Khan’s cute moments with ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan amid dating rumors with cricketer Shubman Gill

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and his gorgeous ex-girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan united with one another at an award function. The duo can be seen sitting together, sharing eye contact and talking candidly while baring their hearts out. They were lost in each other’s embrace so much that no one could sense any discomfort between them.

A few days ago, cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan’s dating rumours were rife on the internet. It was on August 30, 2022, when we got hold of a picture featuring Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill at a restaurant. 

In the frame, the two were spotted enjoying candlelight dinner, clad in their casual ensembles. However, it looked like a cosy date as they enjoyed each other’s company to the fullest.

Earlier, in a conversation with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan had revealed if he dated any other woman after his breakup with Sara. But, to our surprise, the handsome hunk stated that he had been single for the past 1 year and wasn't dating anyone. Moreover, in support of his surprising relationship status, he added that the last dialled number in his call log is of his mother.

