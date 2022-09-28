Kya Baat Hai! Check out the mouthwatering food menu at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding functions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in October. Their pre-wedding festivities will kick off in Delhi on September 29, and the celebrations will continue for the next one week in Mumbai.

Reportedly, since the actress hails from Delhi, the food served at her mehendi, sangeet and cocktail functions will be a mix of her favourite delicacies from across the national capital.

Also Read: Amazing! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to ditch ‘No Phone Policy’ at their wedding? Scroll down for details

The report further stated that there would be the famous chole bhature from Rajouri Garden, Natraj ki chaat, Chatori Gali ka Ram ladoo and more.

"The food stalls are being curated by a company that has put together a menu of Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi which she enjoyed growing up and are iconic places. So, each of these places are setting up a way to serve their most iconic and favourite dishes of the couple," the news portal quoted a source.

Reportedly, the decor for the two venues - for sangeet and cocktail will be mostly nature-inspired and in shades of green.

Also Read: Amazing! Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal chose a unique space for their wedding reception in Mumbai, details inside

The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for a few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in the Maldives.

Credit: The Free Press Journal