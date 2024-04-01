Kya baat Hai! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh eagerly anticipate parenthood; Desire to instill THESE eternal values in kids

They frequently display their love for one another, so their path serves as a constant source of relationship inspiration. Both actors are presently experiencing prosperous times in their careers. Deepika has produced two great blockbusters this year, Jawan and Pathaan, and Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done well at the box office.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Having spent ten years together and five years of marriage, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among Bollywood's most beloved pairs. They frequently display their love for one another, so their path serves as a constant source of relationship inspiration. Both actors are presently experiencing prosperous times in their careers. Deepika has produced two great blockbusters this year, Jawan and Pathaan, and Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done well at the box office.

Fans frequently wonder about when the pair might become parents, despite their professional accomplishments. In a recent interview, Deepika herself responded to this question by expressing their love for kids and their excitement for the day when they may start a family of their own.

Deepika Padukone was asked about her feelings on accepting parenthood in a recent interview. Answering with true happiness in her sparkling smile and charming dimple, she said, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

The actress said that she hopes to raise her kids in a way that is comparable to the way her parents raised her. She frequently gets comments on how she hasn't changed when she gets back in touch with relatives, aunts, uncles, and other people from her past. This consistency is evidence of the strong upbringing she received.

Her home remains a place where she is not treated like a superstar, despite her position of wealth and fame in the entertainment world. She is a sister and a daughter foremost at home, and she is determined to maintain that identity. Her family's morals keep her grounded, and she and Ranveer Singh want their kids to grow up with these same ideals.

Deepika Padukone's eyes light up with excitement when she is asked how her decade-long relationship with Ranveer has gone. Seeing how they have developed into a cohesive team over time, she finds the trip to be both fascinating and beautiful. Thinking back to their early days together, she sees their sharp contrast: she stood for one extreme, while he represented another. However as time went on, they grew closer, took on one other's traits, and learned from each other.

The Chhapaak actress highlights how important it is to prioritize spending quality time with the Gully Boy star and their separate families despite their busy schedules that frequently interfere with their time together. They actively split their free time between their families and themselves, viewing the eight of them as an extended family, to strike a balance between their goals.

Speaking candidly, Deepika talks about her recent trip to celebrate her and Singh's fifth anniversary. She recognizes that social media is changing and that content has a global audience, making it difficult to maintain total discretion when traveling. She does point out that even in the face of public scrutiny, they managed to carve out quiet, private times. Although she is grateful that they are receiving attention for their efforts abroad, she jokes that a little praise is always appreciated and shouldn't be complained about.

Credit- Free Press Journal

