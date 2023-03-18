Kya Baat Hai! Did you know Ranbir Kapoor didn’t charge any fees to play lead in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, here are other stars who worked for free in their films

MUMBAI :Bollywood stars have known to be good hearted and generous people. Sometimes they have an understanding of the film-making process and leave no stone unturned to be supporting their co-stars and makers. Here are a few examples where big stars have shown their generous sides and refused to charge any fees for working in films. Have a look.


Ranbir Kapoor

The heart-throb of Bollywood was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. It seems while making the film, its budget shot a little over 200 crores and being in a financial crunch, Luv discussed this with Ranbir. The latter didn’t hesitate to tell him that he wouldn't charge anything for the film and he should focus on making great films.

Deepika Padukone

Known to be a global icon today, Deepika made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. She reportedly didn’t charge any fees for the film, as she considered herself lucky to simply work opposite SRK.

Rani Mukerji

The brown eyed beauty made quite an impression on Bollywood with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but didn’t charge any fees for the film. She did the film free only for Karan Johar.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor who is known as the most stylish actress of Bollywood, charged only 11 rupees to star in Milkha Singh’s biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as she was elated and overwhelmed to be part of such a prestigious project.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor performance in Haider was praise worthy. The actor however learned of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s budget constraints and let go off his fees for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan

The king of hearts SRK charged nothing to play a cameo in R Madhavan’s Rocketry:The Nambi Effect.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan was the talk of town and very much a highlight of the blockbuster. The actor however did it for free and charged nothing for a small but meaningful part of Tiger in the film.

