Kya Baat Hai! Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde join hands with Salman Khan for this

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour has a huge fan following, and over the years we have seen a number of celebrities join the superstar for the same. Now, according to the latest media reports, the latest names to join the actor’s upcoming concert in Dubai are none other than his Bharat co-star Disha Patani and Salman’s co-star from his upcoming film Bhaijaan, Pooja Hegde. Yes, you heard it right!

The two divas are indeed joining hands with Salman Khan for the famous tour. A source close to the concert told Bollywood Hungama, “Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde will be part of this year’s Da-Bangg Tour that is being held as part of the Expo 2020 in Dubai. But details of what to expect from them are being kept under wraps.” When the source was further prodded about their performances, the source added, “Disha and Salman shared screen space in the film Bharat and they did the track ‘Slow Motion’ together, so it is likely that they will perform to that. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is doing the film Bhaijaan with Salman later, so this will be her introduction of sorts to the audience and more so to Salman fans.” It will be interesting to see the actresses join the roster of celebrities who are already part of the Da-Bangg Tour.

Previously the Expo featured a performance by Nora Fatehi, for a diverse crowd of over 30,000 people from different parts of the world. On 16th February, Nora Fatehi performed at the Global arena at EXPO 2020, running the show for over an hour. She was also joined by Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for a special segment where the duo performed to their global single 'Pepeta'.

