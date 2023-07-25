Kya Baat Hai! FromTamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif, check out the list of celebrities who were gifted expensive gifts from friends

Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI:  The Indian film industry is one place where there are always ups and downs in the relationships between celebrities. Who says that in the industry real friendships and relationships cannot be maintained as they do it and they keep the friendship intact.

We have often seen when success comes to an actor their competitors do come ahead and gift them something and appreciate their hard work. In the past we have seen how Shah Rukh Khan gave his co – stars that played a special appearance in the movie Ra. One new and branded cars, or also producers gifting their actors with expensive gifts if the movie does well.

This ritual began way back in the early 20s and then continued until now. Today, we bring you the list of celebrities who gifted each other with expensive gifts.

Check out the list below

1.     Tamannaah Bhatia

In the past there were reports of Tamannaah Bhatia being gifted a diamond ring worth Rs. 2 crores gifted by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni.

2. Shahrukh Khan to Ra.One crew

SRK has gifted five members of the movie Ra. One a new brand car BMW 7. Which included co-stars Arjun Rampal and Rajinikanth, and director Anubhav Sinha and the car was worth 1 crore.

3. Raj Kundra to Shilpa Shetty

Raj and Shilp Shetty make a picture perfect couple and the couple is madly in love with each other. Raj on their anniversary gifted Shilpa Shetty an apartment on the 19th floor of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, worth 50 crore.

4. Karan Johar to Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Karan Johar have been friends in the industry for so many decades and they still continue to be good friends. Katrina had done the song “Chikni Chameli '' free of cost and didn’t charge a single penny, and Karan was touched by this gesture and hence he gifted her a gleaming red Ferrari car.

5. Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are very good friends and they continue to still have a great bond. The actor was so impressed with her acting in Kick that he made a painting for her in two days and gifted it to her, which was priced at 2.5 crore.

6. Bahubali Makers to Prabhas

Bahubali is one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema and the makers of the movie were so impressed with the hard work of Prabhas that they gifted him gym equipment worth 1.5 crore .

7. Bhushan Kumar to Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors these days and his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a massive hit and hence the producer Bhushan Kumar gifted him luxurious McLaren 720s  worth Rs.4.7 crores.

There is no doubt that these gestures by the actors should be appreciated and it's a good move for the film industry.

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

