Kya Baat Hai! Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff reconciled? Ek Villain Returns actress’ recent Instagram post drops a hint

MUMBAI: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are hitting the headlines with their breakup rumours on social media for quite some time. However, a recent comment that Disha posted on Tiger Shroff’s latest video hints at everything being normal between them. Tiger Shroff has shared a video of himself on Instagram.

Tiger Shroff is seen applying his kicking skills to a sparring partner who takes up the role of a ‘human punching bag’. He captioned the video, “Didn’t feel like training today… so the boys decided they wanted to kick his ass… not my idea”. Take a look at the video.

Disha Patani’s response to the video, however, caught people’s attention. She wrote, “I want to do it tooo." The comment comes amid their breakup rumours.

Reportedly, they split up when the Heropanti actor refused to wed Disha this year. “Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a married relationship for now," a friend of the duo told the tabloid.

Tiger will soon appear in Ganapath: Part One, which also features Kriti Sanon in the title role followed by Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo, the Hindi remake of the 1982 Hollywood blockbuster starring Sylvester Stallone, and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. While Disha Patani, was seen in her recent film Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

