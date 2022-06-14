Kya Baat Hai! Hazel Keech Singh takes ‘marriage goals’ from these two; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Hazel Keech Singh, who was born in England, is a well-known name in the world of Bollywood.

The actress is married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh. They got engaged in 2015. The lovebirds exchanged the rings on a beach in Bali. They became man and wife in 2016. The couple is blessed with a boy who was born on 25 January 2022.

Hazel Keech Singh and Yuvraj Singh are undoubtedly one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. While they set major relationship goals for their fans and followers, do you know Hazel Keech Singh takes ‘marriage goals’ from whom? Well, they are none other than her parents. The actress is amazed by the fact that her parents have completed 40 years of togetherness and also showed her that everyone’s marriage is different. Hazel Keech Singh wrote “Happy Ruby Wedding Anniversary Mum and Dad. You’ve showed me that everyone’s marriage is different and you both have figure out how to make yours work beautifully. 40 years marriage, 2 kids, 3 grand-babies… what a beautiful life you’ve made together ” followed by the hashtags #marriagegoals #makeitwork #familyiseverything #youcantbuyhappiness.

On the work front, the British−Mauritian film actress is known for playing a supporting role in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard. The pretty lady was also seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7. Before making her acting debut in India, Hazel Keech acted in three Harry Potter films. She acted in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

