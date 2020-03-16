Kya Baat Hai! Here is a look at the Bollywood’s richest couples and their joint net worth

From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, here is the list of Bollywood’s richest couples whose combined net worth will leave your jaw dropped

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: There is tremendous buzz around Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Though Sidharth and Kiara did not divulge much information, fans are desperately waiting to know more details about their impending wedding. Well, not about the wedding, but here are some deets about their net worth.

 

Reportedly, Kiara Advani's net worth is said to be Rs 23 crore. Whereas, Sidharth Malhotra's net worth is reportedly said to be around Rs 80 crore. Together they seem to have a balance of Rs 103 crore.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed the power couple of Bollywood. The actress has done quite a few big projects and Vicky too has now become a bankable star. Reportedly, their net worth is said to be Rs 249 crore approximately.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have a great filmography to their name. Be it Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for Raazi, the stars have managed to deliver hits after hits. Not to forget that they belong to the rich families of Bollywood. Reports suggest that their combined net worth is Rs 500 crore.

Also Read:  Katrina Kaif recalls slapping Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have comfortably made their space in Bollywood. They are among the richest celebrities and not to forget, Deepika is also among the highest-paid divas in Bollywood. According to the reports, the star couple's net worth is roughly estimated Rs 310 crore. And it is only growing with each film.


 
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's net worth will leave you shocked. The star couple reportedly has a net worth of about Rs 1164 crore. Both of them are super successful in their respective fields and enjoy a lot of money!

It is needless to say that the Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan and his begum Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the richest couples in tinsel town. Their joint net worth is reportedly over 100 million dollars.


Aditya Chopra, the chairman of Yash Raj Productions is among the richest celebrities in Bollywood and so is his wife Rani Mukerji. Together, their net worth as reported by BollywoodShaadis is 902 million dollars.

Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors in Bollywood as he shoots more than 3 films in a year. He is also among the highest taxpayers. He and his wife Twinkle Khanna jointly own a production house named Hari Om Entertainment. As reported by siasat.com, their combined net worth is approximately Rs 2600 crores.


Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make for a happy couple in Bollywood. They have now embraced parenthood too as the actress delivered a baby boy. Reports suggest that the couple's net worth is around USD 462 million which is Rs 3085 crores.

He is the Badshah in the true sense. Shah Rukh Khan is the Richie Rich of Bollywood. In 2021, Forbes Rich List stated that King Khan's net worth is reportedly around $690 million which is approximately above Rs 5000 crores.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/28/2022 - 21:52

Latest Video