Kya Baat Hai! Here’s Raveena Tandon spending her birthday in the most perfect way, check it out

It was Raveena Tandon’s birthday recently and the actress was really excited to celebrate it. Even the fans of the actress could see her happiness. Now, we are here with pictures showing how Raveena Tandon spent her special day.
MUMBAI : Hindi film actress Raveena Tandon has been in the industry for more than 3 decades and has left a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans with her performances over the years.

Raveena Tandon debuted with the movie Patthar Ke Phool in the year 1991, after which she was a part of movies like Kshatriya, Dilwale, Laadla, Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi and many more.

Also read - Really! When Raveena Tandon revealed she was ‘torn’ between friends Sridevi and Mona Kapoor

The actress was admired for her looks and her acting skills and has played a variety of roles. She was last seen in the movie KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon has surely given some amazing performances and the fans of the actress are always eager to see more of her.

The fans of the actress follow her social media accounts where she posts about her personal and work life. The fans are always waiting for more updates from the actress’s side.

It was Raveena Tandon’s birthday recently and the actress was really excited to celebrate it. Even the fans of the actress could see her happiness. Now, we are here with pictures showing how Raveena Tandon spent her special day. Raveena posted a photo dump on her social media profile where she showed how she spent her birthday. Check it out:

It looks like Raveena Tandon really enjoyed her day and the fans are overjoyed to see her happy. The actress will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle directed by Ahmed Khan.

Also read -Wow! Raveena Tandon reveals how none of her past relationships are hidden from her children

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

