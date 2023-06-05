Kya Baat Hai! This is how Alia Bhatt managed to stay away from her 6 months old daughter Raha for 4 days following her Met Gala debut

MUMBAI: Met Gala 2023 is one of the most talked about events of the year. Many Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and others have attended Met Gala in the past, and this year Alia Bhatt has also made her debut at the event. This year, Priyanka, Alia, and Isha Ambani have made it to the Met Gala. Alia was seen wearing a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Alia looks divine but fans were left wondering how she managed staying away from her 6 month old daughter Raha as the latter is still an infant. Well, Vogue has now posted a video titled, “Inside Alia Bhatt’s First MET Gala” and we can see the Brahmastra actress’s journey of getting ready for the Met Gala. she also mentions that it is the longest she has stayed away from daughter Raha, which is 4 days.

Alia also mentioned that she gets a few seconds to video call Raha after she wakes up.

Check out the video below;