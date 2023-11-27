Kya Baat Hai! This is how much time it took to make Sam Bahadur, THIS is how Vicky Kaushal’s QnA session go

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have important roles in the film.

Also read - Must Read! Check out the cast of Sam Bahadur and their fees, deets inside

As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release date of the movie. Earlier, we reported to you about how hard Vicky Kaushal has worked for the role of Sam Manekshaw by showing a behind-the-scenes video.

While the poster, trailer and Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Sam Manekshaw in the movie looked promising, we are all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time.

Now, while we move closer and closer to the release of the movie, Vicky Kaushal recently announced a QnA session on his Instagram profile after which a lot of his fans asked him some very interesting questions. Vicky Kaushal answered those questions interestingly as well.

Check out the pictures from the QnA session:

As we can see in the stories, the actor really values the character that he is playing in the movie and also has a lot of respect for Sam Manekshaw. Even the fans of the actor are eager to watch the movie now.

Also read - Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.