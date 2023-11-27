Kya Baat Hai! This is how much time it took to make Sam Bahadur, THIS is how Vicky Kaushal’s QnA session go

Now, while we move closer and closer to the release of the movie, Vicky Kaushal recently announced a QnA session on his Instagram profile after which a lot of his fans asked him some very interesting questions. Vicky Kaushal answered those questions interestingly as well.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 13:04
movie_image: 
Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have important roles in the film.

Also read - Must Read! Check out the cast of Sam Bahadur and their fees, deets inside

As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release date of the movie. Earlier, we reported to you about how hard Vicky Kaushal has worked for the role of Sam Manekshaw by showing a behind-the-scenes video.

While the poster, trailer and Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Sam Manekshaw in the movie looked promising, we are all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time.

Now, while we move closer and closer to the release of the movie, Vicky Kaushal recently announced a QnA session on his Instagram profile after which a lot of his fans asked him some very interesting questions. Vicky Kaushal answered those questions interestingly as well.

Check out the pictures from the QnA session:

As we can see in the stories, the actor really values the character that he is playing in the movie and also has a lot of respect for Sam Manekshaw. Even the fans of the actor are eager to watch the movie now.

Also read - Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sam Bahadur Sam Manekshaw Indian Army badhte Chalo Gulzar Shankar Ehsaan Loy Vicky Kaushal Meghna Gulzar Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh Bollywood Hindi movie Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 13:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia has come a long way in his career.While he has been a part of a plethora of television shows...
Imlie: Suspicious! Imlie doubts Navya and Vishwa’s intention, Vishwa claims following Imlie not Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
BIG TWIST: Choti Anu to HATE Anupamaa in the Rupali Ganguly – Gaurav Khanna starrer show!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
MUMBAI: Since they started dating a while ago, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's PDAs have been well-known on social...
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan gained fame for playing Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul and is making a comeback to the...
Jhanak: What! Jhanak and Aniruddh fall off the cycle and have a romantic moment
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
Sunny Deol
Criticism! Sunny Deol faces over laughing at Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet; Netizens call him ‘Shameless’
SALMAN KHAN
What! Salman Khan does not consider himself as a superstar, here's why
Salim
Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”
Ranbir
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”
Ranbir
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor opens up about having baby No 2 with Alia Bhatt and making their marriage work, “you have to keep trying…”