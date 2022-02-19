Kya Baat Hai! Hrithik Roshan - Saqib Saleem arrive at Farhan - Shibani's wedding

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to get married for the second time. The actor will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. According to sources, the couple will tie the knot in an intimate traditional wedding on Saturday at their farmhouse. It is expected that more than 100 guests will be attending the couple’s marriage. Many celebrities have started arriving at the Khandala farmhouse of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Earlier we have reported that Anushka Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborthy have already arrived at the wedding. Rhea will also be performing special dance performances for her best friend Shibani Dandekar. Now we hear, Hrithik Roshan along with his family, Saqib Saleem, Satish Kaushik, Shankar Mahadevan, and Amrita Arora have arrived at the wedding venue in Kandala.

For the universe, Farhan and Hrithik are childhood friends. And a few whiles ago, Hrithik along with his family Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan have arrived at the wedding. Hrithik and Farhan have also shared the screen in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the movie Toofan. Mrunal Thakur played the love interest of Farhan Akhtar. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan will be directing her next film Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film will be produced under the banner Excel Entertainment production house and it is written by Zoya Akhtar. The film has been much awaited by the audience from the time it was announced by the makers.

