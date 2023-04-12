Kya Baat Hai! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya seen praying at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Shikhar made quite a few people sit up and take notice when he wished the Dhadak star on her last birthday. The rumored couple is now again in the news.
movie_image: 
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI : Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been making news not just for her movie choices but also for rumored dating Shikhar Pahariya. The duo often party together and comment on each other's social media posts off and on. Shikhar made quite a few people sit up and take notice when he wished the Dhadak star on her last birthday. The rumored couple is now again in the news.

Janhvi and Shikhar were seen offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. While Janhvi is seen in a pink saree, Shihar chose to wear plain white kurta pajamas. Check out their viral video here;

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and is a polo player, entrepreneur and a philanthropist.   

Credit-FreePressJournal 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 17:09

